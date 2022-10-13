Karwa Chauth 2022 vrat katha, moon rise time and Karak Chaturthi puja rituals

File photo

Karva Chauth is one of the famous Hindu festivals celebrated by married women for the longevity of their husbands. On this day, married women keep a Nirjala fast for the long life and better health of their husbands. This time the Chaturthi date of Kartik month is falling on October 13, 2022 which is today.

Karva Chauth vrat katha

As per Drik Panchang, Veeravati had seven brothers who pampered her selflessly. One day, Veeravati decided to keep a nirjala vrat for her husband while she was visiting her home. However, due to weakness, she could not bear the hunger and fainted. Her brothers could not see her like this and begged her to eat. Veeravati ignored their requests and waited for the moon to rise. Upon hearing this, the brothers decided to climb a pipal tree and hold a flame behind a sieve. They wanted to trick Veerawati, so she would think that the moon was out and break her fast.

Karva Chauth Vrat Katha in Hindi

एक साहूकार के सात लड़के और एक लड़की थी। एक बार कार्तिक मास की कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी तिथि को सेठानी सहित उसकी सातों बहुएं और उसकी बेटी ने भी करवा चौथ का व्रत रखा। रात्रि के समय जब साहूकार के सभी लड़के भोजन करने बैठे तो उन्होंने अपनी बहन से भी भोजन कर लेने को कहा। इस पर बहन ने कहा- भाई, अभी चांद नहीं निकला है। चांद के निकलने पर उसे अर्घ्य देकर ही मैं आज भोजन करूंगी।

साहूकार के बेटे अपनी बहन से बहुत प्रेम करते थे, उन्हें अपनी बहन का भूख से व्याकुल चेहरा देख बेहद दुख हुआ। साहूकार के बेटे नगर के बाहर चले गए और वहां एक पेड़ पर चढ़ कर अग्नि जला दी। घर वापस आकर उन्होंने अपनी बहन से कहा- देखो बहन, चांद निकल आया है। अब तुम उन्हें अर्घ्य देकर भोजन ग्रहण करो। साहूकार की बेटी ने अपनी भाभियों से कहा- देखो, चांद निकल आया है, तुम लोग भी अर्घ्य देकर भोजन कर लो।