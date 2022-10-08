Karwa Chauth 2022: Shubh muhurat, puja samagiri, rituals and moon sighting timings

File photo

Karwa Chauth is one of the most awaited and precious Hindu festivals for married women in India. Millions of married women across the country observe a Karwa Chauth fast for their respective life partners, wishing them well-being, success, and happiness. This year, the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13. Women observe a "Nirjala" (without water) fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise for their life partners' prosperity, wellbeing, and happiness.

For the uninformed, women wake up on the occasion of Karwa Chauth and go through the entire day without consuming either water or food, and break the fast only after the sighting of the moon.

The festival is widely observed in the north Indian states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

The festival will begin at 1:59 am on Thursday, Oct 13 and will end at 3:08 am on Friday, October 14.

Puja Samagri

You will need the following list of items for performing Pooja: A lamp, cotton wick, an oil lamp, hoop, flowers, sweets, Roli, Incense sticks, an earthen pot, Roll, dhoop, sindoor, chandan, Haldi, honey, sugar, milk, water, curd, ghee, kapur.

This festival has a special place in the hearts of those who love their better halves and want to protect them from every problem. Karwa Chauth is observed nine days before Diwali in the Hindu month of Ashwin. On this day, special recipes are made that are served during dinner and exchanged among married women including Poori Bhaji, Aloo Tikki, broken wheat kheer, poori, bhaji, dam aloo, paneer makhanwala.