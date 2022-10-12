Karwa Chauth 2022: Know moon rise and sighting time in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Karwa chauth moon sighting time

Karwa Chauth is one of the most awaited and precious Hindu festivals for married women in India. Millions of married women keep a day-long fast for the success, happiness, well-being, and long lives of their husbands.

The Karwa Chauth fast is kept on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. Married women observe a fast from the time of sunrise and break the fast after looking at the moon and seeking the blessings of Goddess Parvati.

While the festival will be celebrated tomorrow, there's confusion about the timing of the moon sight in different cities.

Check city-wise the timing of the moon's rise on Karwa Chauth

City Moon Sighing Time Delhi 08:00 PM Mumbai 08:47 PM Bangaluru 08:39 PM Lucknow 07:56 PM Agra 08:07 PM Aligarh 08:06 PM Noida 08:07 PM Gurugram 08:08 PM Mathura 08:08 PM Saharanpur 08:03 PM Rampur 08:00 PM Kolkata 07:36 PM Jaipur 08:17 PM Dehradun 08: 00 PM

Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Timing

Date: 13 October 2022

Day: Thursday

Time: Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Kartik Mass of Krishna paksha of Chaturthi tithi (Starting at 1:59 am on October 13, 2022, and Ending at 3:08 am on October 14, 2022).

Puja Timing: 6:01 Pm to 7:15 pm