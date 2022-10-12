Karwa Chauth 2022: Know moon rise and sighting time in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Karwa Chauth is one of the most awaited and precious Hindu festivals for married women in India. Millions of married women keep a day-long fast for the success, happiness, well-being, and long lives of their husbands.
The Karwa Chauth fast is kept on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. Married women observe a fast from the time of sunrise and break the fast after looking at the moon and seeking the blessings of Goddess Parvati.
While the festival will be celebrated tomorrow, there's confusion about the timing of the moon sight in different cities.
Check city-wise the timing of the moon's rise on Karwa Chauth
|City
|Moon Sighing Time
|Delhi
|08:00 PM
|Mumbai
|08:47 PM
|Bangaluru
|08:39 PM
|Lucknow
|07:56 PM
|Agra
|08:07 PM
|Aligarh
|08:06 PM
|Noida
|08:07 PM
|Gurugram
|08:08 PM
|Mathura
|08:08 PM
|Saharanpur
|08:03 PM
|Rampur
|08:00 PM
|Kolkata
|07:36 PM
|Jaipur
|08:17 PM
|Dehradun
|08: 00 PM
Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Timing
Date: 13 October 2022
Day: Thursday
Time: Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Kartik Mass of Krishna paksha of Chaturthi tithi (Starting at 1:59 am on October 13, 2022, and Ending at 3:08 am on October 14, 2022).
Puja Timing: 6:01 Pm to 7:15 pm