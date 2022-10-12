Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2022: Know moon rise and sighting time in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Check city-wise the timing of the moon's rise on Karwa Chauth

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

Karwa Chauth 2022: Know moon rise and sighting time in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
Karwa chauth moon sighting time

Karwa Chauth is one of the most awaited and precious Hindu festivals for married women in India. Millions of married women keep a day-long fast for the success, happiness, well-being, and long lives of their husbands. 

The Karwa Chauth fast is kept on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. Married women observe a fast from the time of sunrise and break the fast after looking at the moon and seeking the blessings of Goddess Parvati.

While the festival will be celebrated tomorrow, there's confusion about the timing of the moon sight in different cities. 

Check city-wise the timing of the moon's rise on Karwa Chauth

City Moon Sighing Time
Delhi                                              08:00 PM
Mumbai                                              08:47 PM
Bangaluru                                              08:39 PM
Lucknow                                              07:56 PM
Agra                                              08:07 PM
Aligarh                                              08:06 PM
Noida                                              08:07 PM
Gurugram                                               08:08 PM
Mathura                                                 08:08 PM
Saharanpur                                              08:03 PM
Rampur                                              08:00 PM
Kolkata                                              07:36 PM
Jaipur                                              08:17 PM
Dehradun                                              08: 00 PM

 

Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Timing

Date: 13 October 2022
Day: Thursday
Time: Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Kartik Mass of Krishna paksha of Chaturthi tithi (Starting at 1:59 am on October 13, 2022, and Ending at 3:08 am on October 14, 2022).
Puja Timing: 6:01 Pm to 7:15 pm

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha, Ram Setu, Cirkus: Upcoming movies of 2022 that can revive Bollywood
Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Dil Dhadakne Do to Sarbjit, Bollywood movies celebrating sibling relationship
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy, Dheeraj Dhoopar visit Ekta Kapoor's home for Ganpati Darshan
Chiranjeevi birthday: Viral photos of GodFather star with Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, others
Noida's Supertech Twin Towers razed to ground: Check before and after pics of historic demolition
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction gets 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol, day after Team Thackeray gets 'mashaal'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.