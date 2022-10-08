Search icon
Karwa Chauth 2022: October 13 or 14? Know the exact date for fasting, tithi and puja samagri

Karwa Chauth 2022 is around the corner, check here for the exact date to follow a fast

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

Karwa Chauth 2022 | Photo: File

Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by married women of Hindu belief. Women keep a day-long fast for the well-being and long lives of their husbands. While the festival will be celebrated in the second week of October this year, there's confusion about the time and date. 

The Karwa Chauth fast is kept on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. Married women observe a fast from the time of sunrise and break the fast after looking at the moon and seeking the blessings of Goddess Parvati.

This year, the Chaturthi tithi will begin at 1:59 am on October 13 and it will end at 3:08 am on October 14. 

Karwa Chauth tithi

  • Chaturthi Tithi: 1:59 AM on October 13 to 3:08 AM on October 14
  • Puja timing: 5:54 PM to 7:09 PM on October 13

Puja Samagri

You will need the following list of items for performing Pooja: A lamp, cotton wick, an oil lamp, hoop, flowers, sweets, Roli, Incense sticks, an earthen pot, Roll, dhoop, sindoor, chandan, Haldi, honey, sugar, milk, water, curd, ghee, kapur. 

Read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Shubh muhurat, puja samagiri, rituals and moon sighting timings

top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
