Karwa Chauth 2022: Do's and don'ts to keep in mind for Karwa Chauth fasting

Karwa Chauth 2022

Karwa Chauth is one of the most awaited and precious Hindu festivals for married women in India. Millions of married women across the country observe a Karwa Chauth fast for their respective life partners, wishing them well-being, success, and happiness. This year, the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13. Women observe a "Nirjala" (without water) fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise for their life partners' prosperity, well-being, and happiness.

Karwa Chauth Fasting Dos And Don'ts:

The fast of Karwa Chauth starts with women eating the food items sent by their mother-in-law. Women eat sargi only given by their mother-in-law. After consuming the food items from sargi, women are not supposed to eat anything on Karwa Chauth until their husbands break their fast.

Doing solah shringar is one of the most important things for women, which consists of sindoor, bindi, mangal sutra, bangles, Mehandi etc. This is done by married women on special occasions in every Hindu household.

All women observing the fast apply mehndi on their hands. The mehndi should be applied at least a day before Karva Chauth because it needs some time for the colour to darken on your hands. So, apply henna before two days and have pleasant thoughts throughout the day.

Break the fast by first drinking water and rehydrating your body. Have a bowl of plain curd after the fast, it will cool down your body and digestive system. Avoid binge eating after breaking the fast to avoid acidity.

Women should only break their fast with satvik food only. They should not be eating any non-vegetarian food o this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth.

Black or white colour is not considered an auspicious colour during any puja in Hindu culture and therefore, wearing black or white clothes on Karwa Chauth is not considered to be a good thing.