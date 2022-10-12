Search icon
Karwa Chauth 2022: 4 things that must be in the plate of Sargi on Karwa Chauth

The fast starts with eating sargi in the morning before sunrise, which the mother-in-law gives to her daughter-in-law.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

Sargi in Karwa Chauth

The fast of Karva Chauth is considered very special for married women. On this day women observe a very strict nirjala fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The festival of Karva Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Karta Chauth is will be celebrated tomorrow.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Know moon rise and sighting time in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Solah shringar- The very first thing in the plates is solah shrigar. Solah shrigar consists of 16 bridal adornments such as sindoor, bindi, mangalsutra, etc. 
 
Fruits- Fresh and seasonal fruits have a lot of importance in the sargi plate. Always have fresh and seasonal fruits on the plate so that women who observe fast after eating sargi feel refreshed throughout the day. In this, by consuming fruits like sev, and pineapple, you can remain heavy with energy throughout the day.

Sweets- It is very important to keep sweets or milk-based kheer on the plate of sargi. Sweets contain large amounts of glucose and sucrose, two nutrients that provide your body with lots of energy for a long day.

Dry Foods- On the day of Karva Chauth, women observe nirjala fasting for the whole day. In such a situation, problems like dehydration can arise in the body. To avoid dehydration include dry foods and coconut in the plate of Sargi. This will give you energy for rest of the day. 

