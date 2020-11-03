Karwa Chauth 2020: Know all about shubh muhurat, puja timings, vrat vidhi, puja samagri for this auspicious day

The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth 2020 will be observed this year on the 4th of November. Millions of married women across the country will observe a fast for their respective life partners, wishing them well-being, success, and happiness.

For the uninformed, women wake up on the occasion of Karwa Chauth and go through the entire day without consuming either water or food, and break the fast only after the sighting of the moon.

The festival is widely observed in the north Indian states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Karwa Chauth Date and Puja Timing

The festival will be celebrated this year on November 4. The pooja will start at 5:33 pm and end at 6:39 pm.

Puja Samagri

You will need the following list of items for performing Pooja: A lamp, cotton wick, an oil lamp, hoop, flowers, sweets, Roli, Incense sticks, an earthen pot, Roll, dhoop, sindoor, chandan, Haldi, honey, sugar, milk, water, curd, ghee, kapur.

Chaturthi Tithi

The Chaturthi tithi will begin at 3:24 pm on Wednesday and continue till 5:14 pm the following day.

Fasting Time

The fasting time will begin at 5:43 am on November 4 and continue till 7:40 pm.

This festival has a special place in the hearts of those who love their better halves and want to protect them from every problem. Karwa Chauth is observed nine days before Diwali in the Hindu month of Ashwin. On this day, special recipes are made that are served during dinner and exchanged among married women including Poori Bhaji, Aloo Tikki, broken wheat kheer, poori, bhaji, dam aloo, paneer makhanwala.