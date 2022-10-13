Karwa Chauth 2022: Can unmarried girls keep Karwa Chauth fast? Know rules, puja vidhi, do's and don'ts

File Photo

Karwa Chauth is one of the most awaited and precious Hindu festivals for married women in India. Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month.

This year, the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13, 2022 (today). Women observe a "Nirjala" (without water) fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise for their life partners' prosperity, well-being, and happiness.

Nowadays, even unmarried girls have started keeping the fast of Karwa Chauth. They believe that this will lead to the attainment of a good groom.

Karwa Chauth Fasting Method for unmarried girls

There will be no harm to unmarried girls if they observe the fast of Karwa Chauth. Unmarried girls keep this fast for their future partners. Unmarried girls should not observe Nirjala fast and they should not only worship the moon but also Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati.

Note: On the day of Karwa Chauth, unmarried girls should worship the stars instead of worshiping the moon.

It is believed that if unmarried girls keep the fast of Karwa Chauth, then they get the blessings of Mother Karva. On this day unmarried girls will not use any sargi but they can listen to the story of Karva Chauth. According to the belief, if unmarried girls apply the remaining Mehndi of Suhagin on this day, then they get a good groom.

Unmarried girls should not fast on Karwa Chauth, here's why

Unmarried girls should not keep the fast of Karwa Chauth from the point of view of health. The fast of Karwa Chauth is one of the most difficult fasts and should not be done at the cost of one's health.