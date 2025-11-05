Kartik Purnima and Dev Diwali 2025: Top 20 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages to share with your friends and family

Here are top 20 wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp messages for Kartik Purnima and Dev Diwali 2025

Kartik Purnima, the day on which Dev Diwali is celebrated, is one of the holiest full moon days in the Hindu calendar, observed on the 15th lunar day of the Kartik month (typically November-December). It is a day of great religious and spiritual significance for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. On this day, lighting and offering earthen lamps (diyas) to the deities or setting them afloat on rivers is a common practice, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.

1. May the divine light of Kartik Purnima bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life.

2. Wishing you a blessed Kartik Purnima and Dev Diwali, filled with devotion and divine energy.

3. May the sacred full moon bring you peace, positivity, and spiritual awakening.

4. On this auspicious day, may Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva bless you with strength and serenity.

5. May the glow of diyas illuminate your path to success and happiness.

6. The lamps of Dev Deepawali remind us: there is no corner too dark for a little light.

7. The night is filled with light, because hearts have chosen to shine.

8. May the divine light guide your path and fill your heart with peace and joy.

9. The full moon reminds us that renewal comes through surrender.

10. Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Kartik Purnima. May the divine light guide you towards success and contentment.

11. Happy Dev Diwali! May your life shine with divine grace and positivity.

12. May the sacred night of Kartik Purnima remove darkness from your life and bring endless joy and prosperity.

13. Wishing you a joyous Dev Diwali filled with devotion, joy, and divine energy.

14. May the divine blessings of Lord Vishnu guide your soul towards purity, love, and enlightenment.

15. May your soul shine brighter than the moon and your life overflow with grace.

16. Let the moonlight wash away darkness and fill your world with divine energy.

17. May your heart be filled with devotion and your home with happiness this sacred night.

18. Wishing you serenity, love, and spiritual awakening under the divine glow of Kartik Purnima.

19. As the holy lamps flicker, may your heart glow with endless positivity

20. May your life radiate blessings as bright as the moon on this divine occasion