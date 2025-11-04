FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Kartik Purnima 2025: Date, puja muhurat and rituals you must perform on this day

Kartik Purnima 2025 falls on November 5. Devotees will take holy baths, light diyas and worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva to mark this sacred day of light and devotion.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 01:28 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Kartik Purnima 2025: Date, puja muhurat and rituals you must perform on this day
Kartik Purnima is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, celebrated with devotion and light across India. This year, the sacred festival falls on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, marking the end of the holy month of Kartik. The day also coincides with Dev Deepawali, when thousands of lamps illuminate the ghats, symbolising the gods descending to Earth.

Date and muhurat timings

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Kartik Purnima tithi begins at 10:36 PM on November 4 and ends at 6:48 PM on November 5, 2025.
The most auspicious time for performing rituals is early in the morning, during the snan-daan muhurat from 4:52 AM to 5:44 AM.
Devotees can perform morning puja between 7:58 AM and 9:20 AM, while the evening Pradosh Kaal puja can be done between 5:15 PM and 7:05 PM.
The moonrise is expected at 5:11 PM, and lighting diyas between 5:15 PM and 5:50 PM is considered highly auspicious.

Rituals and their significance

Devotees begin the day with a holy dip in a sacred river like the Ganga or Yamuna. Those unable to travel can take a bath at home while chanting prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

Lighting ghee or oil diyas in odd numbers (like 5, 11 or 21) brings peace and prosperity. Performing charity (daan): offering food, clothes or money to the needy, is another key ritual of the day.

Many devotees also read the Satyanarayan Katha, offer tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu and light lamps at the entrance of their homes to invite divine blessings.

Kartik Purnima is a celebration of light over darkness and selflessness over desire. Observing the day with faith, charity and prayer is believed to wash away past sins and bring peace, prosperity and spiritual growth.

