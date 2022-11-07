Kartik Purnima 2022: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

Kartik Purnima 2022 | Photo: ANI

Kartik Purnima, popularly known as Dev Diwali is observed on the full moon of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Kartik Purnima will be observed on November 8.

Hindu mythology says that Lord Shiva killed a demon named Tripurasura on Kartik Purnima. Pleased by this, Lord Vishnu and other gods gave the title, 'Tripurari' to lord Shiva. To celebrate the slaughter of Tripurasura, all the gods descend from heaven and celebrate Diwali in Kashi.

Kartik Purnima 2022: Subh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, Kartik Purnima 2022 will start at 4:15 pm on Monday (November 7) and end at 4:31 pm on the following day (November 8).

Kartik Purnima 2022: Rituals