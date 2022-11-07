Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Kartik Purnima 2022: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

Know here the correct date and time for Kartik Purnima 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

Kartik Purnima 2022: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance
Kartik Purnima 2022 | Photo: ANI

Kartik Purnima, popularly known as Dev Diwali is observed on the full moon of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Kartik Purnima will be observed on November 8. 

Hindu mythology says that Lord Shiva killed a demon named Tripurasura on Kartik Purnima. Pleased by this, Lord Vishnu and other gods gave the title, 'Tripurari' to lord Shiva. To celebrate the slaughter of Tripurasura, all the gods descend from heaven and celebrate Diwali in Kashi. 

Read: Kartik Purnima 2022 date, time: Know significance of Kartik month

Kartik Purnima 2022: Subh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, Kartik Purnima 2022 will start at 4:15 pm on Monday (November 7) and end at 4:31 pm on the following day (November 8).

Kartik Purnima 2022: Rituals 

  • Many people keep a fast on this day to seek blessing from Loard Vishnu
  • Devotees anoint all deities with water
  • Loard Vishnu and goddess Laxmi are worshipped on this day
  • Bhog with Tulsi in it is offered to Lord Vishnu as it is believed that Vishnu does not accept the offered bhog without Tulsi leaf in it. 
  • Help the needy people. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
Diwali 2022: Seven different ways Diwali is celebrated in different states of India
Who is Sultan of Brunei, now longest-serving living monarch following British monarch Queen Elizabeth II's death
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN Classes 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT at dge.tn.gov.in: Check how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.