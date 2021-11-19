Kartik Purnima 2021: Date, timings, significance and quotes on Dev Diwali

Kartik Purnima, which is also known as Dev Diwali, is celebrated on the full moon day in the Kartik month and this day holds much importance for the Hindu community. It is being celebrated today (November 19 - Friday) this year.

Legend of Kartik Purnima:

According to the legends, Lord Shiva killed a demon named Tripurasura on Kartik Purnima. This pleased the gods and Lord Vishnu gave the name Tripurari to Shiva which is one of the many names of Shiva. In the joy of the slaughter of Tripurasura, all the gods descend from heaven and celebrate Diwali in Kashi.

Kartik Purinma Significance:

On this day, Lord Vishnu is honoured and devotees visit temples to gain his blessings. People celebrate this day by lighting up diyas and even take their ritualistic bath known as the ‘nadi snaan'. In fact, a tradition where Lord Shiva is bathed in milk and honey is also performed; it is known as the ‘Rudra abhishekam’.

Purnima Tithi began at - 12 pm on November 18, 2021

Purnima Tithi will end at - 02:26 pm on November 19, 2021

On this auspicious day, wish your family and loved ones the very best, and seek blessings from the preserver of the world, Lord Vishnu.

Kartik Purnima 2021 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages for your loved ones:

May the blessing moon today make your mind peaceful, May the showers of happiness comes to you in the form of heavenly rays of moon Accept My Wishes of Kojagiri Poornima.

Let God Answer Your Prayers, Let Your Wisdom Make You Perform Well. Happy Karthik Purnima

Be Grateful Towards Who Met You With Yourself Wishes On Karthika Purnima. Happy Kartik Poornima 2021.

May On This Poornima Night All The Blessings Of Moon Showers Upon You!

Happy Karthik Purnima! We wish this auspicious festival brings happiness and merriment to all of you, may Goddess Lakshmi bless with good fortune and happiness!

Wish You Happy Kartik Purnima and I Pray to God for Your Prosperous Life. May You Find All The Delights of Life and All Your Dreams Come True.

Karthik Purnima Ka Chaand Sabase Sundar Hota Hai, Aur Sabase Jyaada aasheervaad Deta Hai. Aasha Hai Is Raat Aap sabhi Par, chandrama Ka bharapoor Aasheervaad barase..Happy Karthik Purnima.

Aasha Hai Ki Karthik Purnima Ka Utsav De Aapako jeevan Mein khushahaali Aur samrddhi.

Lekar Aae Yah Din Ma Lakshmi Ka Aasheervaad Aur Pyaar, Bahut Bahut Shubh Ho Aapake Lie Yah tyohaar..Happy Karthik Purnima

Karthik Purnima Ka Chaand Sabase Sundar Hota Hai, Aur Sabase Jyaada aasheervaad Deta Hai. Aasha Hai Is Raat Aap sabhi Par, chandrama Ka bharapoor Aasheervaad barase..Happy Kartik Purnima

On the night of the Full moon i.e, Poornima 2021, Goddess Laxmi will come and will ask you Kojagiri and will give you blessings and property to you and your family.