Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Kartik Aaryan opens up about his mother's breast cancer diagnosis; Says 'We were frazzled, helpless'

Kartik dropped his mother a lovely photo. The mother-and-son team is grinning like a million bucks. Kartik also wrote a lengthy remark with it, referring to her as a "superhero.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 07:35 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan opens up about his mother's breast cancer diagnosis; Says 'We were frazzled, helpless'
Kartik Aaryan opens up about his mother's breast cancer diagnosis

Kartik Aaryan, who last appeared with Kriti Sanon in Shehzada, uploaded a photo with his mother on Friday night. The actor disclosed in his touching tweet that his mother had received a cancer diagnosis. After learning about the situation, they felt "frazzled and helpless," according to Kartik. He described how his mother battled valiantly and didn't give up. 

Kartik showed his mother a lovely photo. The mother-and-son team is grinning like a million bucks. Kartik also wrote a lengthy remark with it, referring to her as a "superhero." He wrote, "Cancer secretly snuck in and tried to shake our family's lives some time ago during this month! We were exhausted and hopelessly useless. But because of this brave soldier's tenacity, fortitude, and never-say-die attitude, my mother, we turned to the Bigger C—"Courage," marched with all our might, and triumphed in the grim but inevitable fight! There is no superpower greater than love and compassion, which is what it eventually taught us and continues to teach us every day.

Soon after he broke the news, his friends and followers could be seen showing their support for his mother. More strength, as Bosco Martis penned. Saiyami Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and Sophie Choudry all used the red heart emoji. The author, Ekta Kapoor, wrote, "Much love to her." One supporter commented, "Mala Aunty is truly a superwoman, our superwoman!" A other follower replied, "Wishing your mum a new happy and healthy life ahead." She was observed getting well-wishes from others. 

On the professional front, Kartik will star alongside Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. As a follow-up to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this will be their second collaboration. On June 29, the movie will be released. Kartik is presently getting ready for Kabir Khan's upcoming film. He also appears in Captain India by Hansal Mehta. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
Meet Gultesham Khan, famous television actor who will lead Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 7
The Family Man, Scam 1992 star Shreya Dhanwanthary scorches the internet in hot pics wearing just an unbuttoned shirt
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.