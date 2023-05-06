Kartik Aaryan opens up about his mother's breast cancer diagnosis; Says 'We were frazzled, helpless'

Kartik Aaryan opens up about his mother's breast cancer diagnosis

Kartik Aaryan, who last appeared with Kriti Sanon in Shehzada, uploaded a photo with his mother on Friday night. The actor disclosed in his touching tweet that his mother had received a cancer diagnosis. After learning about the situation, they felt "frazzled and helpless," according to Kartik. He described how his mother battled valiantly and didn't give up.

Kartik showed his mother a lovely photo. The mother-and-son team is grinning like a million bucks. Kartik also wrote a lengthy remark with it, referring to her as a "superhero." He wrote, "Cancer secretly snuck in and tried to shake our family's lives some time ago during this month! We were exhausted and hopelessly useless. But because of this brave soldier's tenacity, fortitude, and never-say-die attitude, my mother, we turned to the Bigger C—"Courage," marched with all our might, and triumphed in the grim but inevitable fight! There is no superpower greater than love and compassion, which is what it eventually taught us and continues to teach us every day.

Soon after he broke the news, his friends and followers could be seen showing their support for his mother. More strength, as Bosco Martis penned. Saiyami Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and Sophie Choudry all used the red heart emoji. The author, Ekta Kapoor, wrote, "Much love to her." One supporter commented, "Mala Aunty is truly a superwoman, our superwoman!" A other follower replied, "Wishing your mum a new happy and healthy life ahead." She was observed getting well-wishes from others.

On the professional front, Kartik will star alongside Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. As a follow-up to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this will be their second collaboration. On June 29, the movie will be released. Kartik is presently getting ready for Kabir Khan's upcoming film. He also appears in Captain India by Hansal Mehta.