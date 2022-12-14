Karnataka class 10 student develops ‘anti-rape footwear’ with GPS that can electrocute sexual predators

An anti-rape footwear has been developed by a student in Karnataka (Representational image)

As the authorities and government are trying to reduce violence against women in India, a young student from Karnataka has taken the fight one step forward, developing footwear that can save girls from sexual assault and rape.

A class 10 student from Karnataka's Kalaburagi developed anti-rape footwear which will help girls save themselves from sexual predators misbehaving with them. The girl is named Vijaylakshmi Biradar from SRN Mehta School in Kalburgi, who has taken women's safety to another level.

Know how anti-rape footwear works

The anti-rape footwear can cause serious harm to the rapist if the victim uses it during the attack, explained Vijaylakshmi. She said that the safety footwear for women will have a device installed in it, which will electrocute the sexual predator.

The student said that the anti-rape footwear, which is battery operated, will electrocute the rapist if the victim kicks him during the assault, rendering him injured and subdued so that she can escape safely. The electricity in the footwear is aided by batteries, she said.

Vijaylakshmi revealed another interesting feature of the footwear, saying that it also contains a GPS tag which will send an alert to the emergency contact of the girl, telling them that she is in danger. It will also send them the live location of the victim.

The 15-year-old student from Karnataka revealed that she started working on this project years ago when she was just in Class 7. She was passionate about improving women’s safety in the country and has also won many awards due to her recent innovation.

Her project of anti-rape footwear has also won the student many awards, including an International Invention and Innovation expo award in Goa.

READ | Assam: How a WhatsApp tip led to solving 13-year-old's rape and murder case