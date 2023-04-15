Karisma Kapoor turns showstopper for Varun Bahl in couture floral lehenga

Karisma Kapoor turns showstopper for Varun Bahl

Better believe that spring flowers are indeed the makers of magic this season. Eye-catching and rave reviews, floral lehengas are still the go-to pick for weddings. Our latest discovery stopped at Peak Color Boost and guess who wore it? Showstopper Karisma Kapoor, who happily walked the ramp for ace fashion designer Varun Behl at his fashion showcase yesterday. When do you want to join the same ranks of glamour? With a stylish remix of colours and motifs, this eye-catching lehenga is classy and below we show you how.

The clumsy actress' three-piece set offered statement pieces with delicate embroideries and fine fabrics. She channelled ethnic glamor in creation from Varun's 'Secret Garden' Spring/Summer collection, styled by Ayesha Amin Nigam. The traditional and regularly tailored monotone outfits have stood the test of time but the lehenga with all-over patchwork adds the lack of perfect punch. This dress has definitely taken it up a notch and looks beautifully trendy.

Karisma Kapoor looks spring-ready in a beautiful lehenga set

Looking perfect while planning our desi look for this season, Karisma's corset-style blouse featured yellow embroidered flowers, two wide straps, a deep neckline, a tassel beaded hem and sequins and katabana work. Her cropped blouse was teamed with an organza dupatta which had a colourful mirror work border with lots of glitters.

The charm was oozing with her mesmerizing and voluminous high-waisted skirt. With pastels as the base of its canvas, 3D flowers embellished with Swarovski studs and patchwork took it up a notch, though asymmetrical and well-arranged with a pleated and scalloped border.

Are you a minimalist in terms of accessories? Choose a ring and pair of earrings as your bets. The 48-year-old's look also focused on a wrap with a ponytail do we need a glam lipstick moment? In fact. Wear pink lipstick and winged eyeliner to finish off your look.