LIFESTYLE

Karisma Kapoor's skincare at 51 is all about 'less is more', from DIY matcha masks to sunscreen, here's what she does

Karisma Kapoor’s glowing skin isn’t magic, it’s the result of a few simple rituals she swears by. Here’s a peek into her skincare secrets.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 04:50 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Karisma Kapoor's skincare at 51 is all about 'less is more', from DIY matcha masks to sunscreen, here's what she does
Minimal steps, maximum glow

Karisma Kapoor swears by keeping skincare simple yet effective. Her daily go-to is a three-step routine: cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturising; no extra frills. She always applies sunscreen, even indoors or on cloudy days, emphasising its importance for long-term skin health. At night, she follows a straightforward formula: eye cream, serum, and moisturiser. This streamlined ritual keeps her skin hydrated and glowing without fuss, even with just ten minutes to spare, as she often notes.

She also makes it a point to always remove her makeup before bed, saying it’s non-negotiable: 'no matter how tired I am, I always clean up and apply a face cream.' This simple act, she believes, helps her skin regenerate overnight and wake up looking fresh.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends, from corsets to patialas

 

Hydration, DIY masks and mindful self-care

Alongside her regular skincare, Karisma Kapoor incorporates self-care rituals into her beauty routine. A glass of warm water first thing in the morning is her wake-up ritual, hydrating inside and out. She trusts home remedies too: matcha-based face masks are her DIY favourite. Whether infused with rosewater, turmeric, aloe, honey, avocado, or cucumber, she uses these natural ingredients to soothe, hydrate and brighten her skin without resorting to overly complex products.

Surprisingly, skincare for the actress is also about calming the mind. She describes it as a 'beautiful way to de-stress', her mantra includes music, yoga, and a 'less is more' philosophy. Her consistency, plus the combined power of hydration, sun care, and mindful routines, is what keeps her skin radiant, proof that timeless beauty needs little more than care, balance, and simplicity.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
