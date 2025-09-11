Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

Karisma Kapoor reveals her fitness secrets: Yoga, walking, simple home-cooked meals, more for toned body

Karisma Kapoor inspires with her simple yet consistent fitness routine. She follows a balanced diet of home-cooked meals, practices yoga, walking, and stretching, and listens to her body. Her approach proves that fitness is about balance, peace, and self-care, not extreme workouts.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 03:33 PM IST | Edited by : Monica Singh

Karisma Kapoor reveals her fitness secrets: Yoga, walking, simple home-cooked meals, more for toned body
In the fast-paced city of Mumbai, where most people are caught up in their careers and daily hustle, many often forget to take care of their health. But Karisma Kapoor stands as an inspiring exception. Every morning, she makes time to prioritise her fitness and well-being.

Balanced diet and healthy lifestyle

Karisma maintains her fitness with simple home-cooked meals. Her diet includes dal, roti, and vegetables, ensuring she consumes wholesome and nutritious food. She believes in eating balanced meals to maintain energy and boost metabolism. Along with physical health, she also emphasises mental well-being, keeping moderation and balance at the centre of her lifestyle.

Her workout routine

Karisma Kapoor believes in a simple and sustainable approach to fitness rather than extreme workouts. Her routine mainly includes walking, low-intensity yoga, and stretching, practices that keep her body flexible, calm, and mobile. No matter where she is, at home, in a hotel, or even outdoors, she always finds time to practice yoga. She has also included light cardio exercises in her workout regimen.

Listening to her body

For Karisma, discipline is the key to fitness. She listens to her body’s signals and adapts accordingly. On days when she feels low on energy, she keeps it simple with a walk or gentle yoga. Instead of starting her mornings scrolling on the phone, she prefers fresh air and a glass of warm water to set a positive tone for the day.

Fitness as a lifestyle, not a punishment

Karisma Kapoor proves that fitness doesn’t mean going to extremes. It’s about consistency, balance, and respecting your body’s needs. She glows not because of tough workouts but because of peace, moderation, and self-care. Her approach reminds us that fitness is about making small, sustainable efforts every day.

