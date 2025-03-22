Karisma Kapoor set vacation fashion goals in a stunning black maxi dress, effortlessly blending elegance with breezy summer vibes. Her chic OOTD is pure fire, making her holiday style a must-watch.

The ultimate fashion icon and our beloved actress, Karisma Kapoor, has always had an effortless command over style. Every time she steps out, she sets new fashion goals and turns heads with ease. Recently, she shared a glimpse of herself on social media, embracing the coastal breeze while donning a stunning and comfortable black maxi dress.

With summer in full swing, Bollywood’s evergreen beauty Karisma Kapoor is embracing the season in style. The actress was spotted soaking up the coastal breeze, looking absolutely radiant in a black maxi dress that was anything but ordinary. Featuring a deep neckline that added a subtle touch of allure, the dress was cinched at the waist before flowing gracefully into a flared silhouette. The structured sleeves gave the outfit a bold, contemporary edge, making it a standout summer ensemble. The Hum Saath-Saath Hain star’s dress was further elevated by delicate white floral prints, enhancing its elegance.

Keeping her look effortlessly chic, Karisma opted for minimal accessories. She paired her outfit with simple studs and a smartwatch, proving that sometimes, less truly is more. This understated approach allowed her stylish dress to shine while maintaining a practical and trendy vibe.

For makeup, she chose well-defined brows, flushed cheeks, and a bold lip color, striking the perfect balance between natural beauty and a polished finish. Her long, luscious locks were left open, flowing freely in the breeze, with a few strands framing her face—adding to her effortlessly graceful look.

With summer getaways just around the corner, Karisma Kapoor’s breezy black maxi is the ultimate wardrobe inspiration. It’s the perfect blend of comfort, elegance, and seasonal charm; making it a must-have for your vacation suitcase.