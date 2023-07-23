Headlines

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 10 important facts you must know about Kargil War

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 09:37 PM IST

The Kargil War stands as a poignant chapter in Indian history, forever etched in the collective memory of the nation. It pays tribute to the bravery and valor of the Kargil War Heroes who spearheaded Operation Vijay, culminating in the triumph of the Indian Armed Forces, albeit at a heavy cost. Each year, on the 26th of July, India commemorates this victory as Kargil Vijay Diwas, a solemn occasion dedicated to honoring the courageous soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their motherland. Below are 10 compelling facts shedding light on the Kargil War:

  1. The Kargil conflict took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir, India.
  2. The war was a result of infiltration and incursion by Pakistani soldiers and Kashmiri militants into the Indian-controlled territory of Kargil.
  3. The term "Operation Vijay" refers to the Indian military's campaign to recapture the occupied Kargil heights.
  4. The Kargil War was unique in that it was fought at high altitudes, with some posts situated at over 18,000 feet, making it one of the most challenging terrains for warfare.
  5. The conflict took a toll on both sides, with around 500 Indian and over 700 Pakistani soldiers losing their lives.
  6. The war involved the extensive use of artillery, air power, and infantry operations.
  7. The Indian Air Force played a pivotal role in providing aerial support during the conflict, conducting crucial airstrikes to dislodge the enemy from strategic positions.
  8. Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer, became a national hero for his bravery and daring acts during the war. His famous words, "Yeh dil maange more," have become iconic.
  9. The Indian Army recaptured the strategic peaks of Tololing, Tiger Hill, and Point 4875, among others, during the war.
  10. The Kargil War marked the first time since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 that the two countries engaged in direct military conflict.
  11. The conflict garnered international attention, with various countries urging Pakistan to withdraw its troops from the region.

