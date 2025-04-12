Her outfit featured a bright blue polyester crepe shirt with full sleeves and an oversized fit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a moment to impress with her style. The Bollywood star was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, turning heads in a bold royal blue co-ord set. Known for her effortless fashion choices, the 44-year-old actor once again showed how to travel in style without going overboard.

Her outfit featured a bright blue polyester crepe shirt with full sleeves and an oversized fit. The standout detail was the draped fabric in the front that flowed gracefully, adding a stylish twist to the look. She paired the shirt with matching side-flared pants in the same vibrant shade, creating a sleek monochrome effect.

The outfit is from the high-end Japanese brand Yohji Yamamoto. Both the shirt and pants are priced at $870 each, which comes to around Rs 1.45 lakh in total. The ensemble struck the perfect balance between comfort and high fashion.

Kareena kept the accessories simple but classy. She wore black oversized sunglasses, carried a black shoulder bag on one side, and opted for black embellished pump heels. Skipping makeup entirely, she tied her hair into a neat bun, letting her natural glow take centre stage.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again, which released during Diwali last year. She will soon appear in a new project directed by Meghna Gulzar.

