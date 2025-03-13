When it comes to airport fashion, Kareena never fails to impress.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their sons, Taimur and Jeh, as they jetted off from the city ahead of Holi. The family appeared to be heading for a getaway instead of celebrating the festival in Mumbai.

In the early hours, the paparazzi captured Saif walking hand-in-hand with Taimur, while Kareena followed closely behind. Their nanny carried Jeh, ensuring the little one remained comfortable. Kareena, always gracious, took a moment to acknowledge the photographers and pose before making her way inside.

When it comes to airport fashion, Kareena never fails to impress. This time, she kept it effortlessly chic in a fitted white turtleneck top paired with sleek black tights. A long black coat with notch lapel collars and side slits added a touch of sophistication to her look. She completed the outfit with white sneakers, ribbed socks, oversized sunglasses, and a statement Hermès Birkin bag. Her minimal makeup, featuring soft pink lips and a natural glow, complemented her look perfectly.

Saif, on the other hand, kept it casual yet stylish in a navy blue T-shirt with an American flag print. He paired it with acid-washed straight-fit denim jeans, adding a rugged edge to his ensemble. Accessories like tan suede boots, a luxury watch, and nerdy glasses completed his effortless look. His neatly trimmed moustache became the standout element of his appearance.

