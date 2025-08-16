Kareena Kapoor’s trainer Rujuta Diwekar shares: How much chai is healthy?

Chai holds a special place in the Indian household, whether it’s your morning cup with elaichi and adrak or chai pe charcha with colleagues. Kareena Kapoor’s fitness trainer Rujuta Diwekar recommends tips to enjoy chai in moderation.

It was hard to picture an Indian morning without the warm aroma of chai simmering on the stove, whether it’s your early-morning cup with elaichi and adrak or a steaming glass with colleagues. Chai has always been more than just a beverage; it's comfort, connection, and tradition.

But, how much chai is too much for your health? Celebrity nutritionist and Kareena Kapoor’s fitness trainer, Rujuta Diwekar, has the answer. Known for her practical and desi approach to wellness, she reminds us that even our favourite drink needs moderation.

The ideal number of cups

In a recent interview with Lallantop, Rujuta Diwekar said, 2 to 3 cups of chai per day is perfectly fine. Anything more than that could disturb your health and energy balance. She explained, 'If you are someone who follows a routine, you should not drink more than two to three cups a day.'

Since chai contains caffeine, excessive intake could increase acidity, disrupt digestion, and even cause sleep issues.

Why you should not start your day with chai?

One of the most common habits in Indian households has been drinking morning tea. But Rujuta had strongly advised against it. When you consume tea on an empty stomach, it jolts the system, raising blood pressure, heart rate, and stress levels.

Instead, she recommends starting the day with fresh fruit. Not juice, not smoothies, not chopped with sugar or masala, just a whole, fresh fruit. This helps stabilise blood sugar, kickstart digestion, and provides natural energy.

The right time for chai

Rujuta suggests avoiding tea after 4 pm, since caffeine at that hour can disturb your sleep cycle. Many people tend to replace meals with tea, which she strongly discourages. Tea is acidic and cannot provide the essential nutrients to the body.

Smarter Tea-Time Snacks

Ditch unhealthy snacks with tea. You can opt for roasted makhanas, mixed seeds, and boiled or roasted black chana instead of pakoras and biscuits. These nutritious pairings make your tea break a wholesome pause, not an unhealthy indulgence.