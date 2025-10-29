FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Kareena Kapoor’s trainer reveals her intense workout routine, showcasing her commitment to fitness

Kareena Kapoor’s latest workout video, shared by her trainer, showcases her intense fitness routine combining strength, stability, and core training.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to prove why she’s one of Bollywood’s most admired stars, not just for her acting and fashion sense, but also for her strong dedication to fitness.

Recently, her fitness coach, Mahesh, shared a video of her workout routine on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into how much hard work goes into that fitness level. Sharing the video, he captioned it perfectly: 'Celebrity fitness isn’t luck-it’s work.'

Kareena’s powerful workout routine

In the video, Kareena Kapoor performs a series of intense moves that target different muscle groups. Her workout includes wall planks, which strengthen the core and tone the entire body, along with dumbbell lateral raises, a great exercise for sculpting the arms and shoulders.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s power-packed core workout routine, from kettlebell swing to yoga wheel

She also performs step-ups with dumbbells, floor-to-chest push-ups, and alternating kicks, all of which together make for a full-body routine. Each move seems tailored to enhance strength, stability, and flexibility.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kareena’s fitness journey continues to inspire countless fans across generations. Her mantra is simple: discipline, patience, and balance. She often emphasises that fitness is not about perfection but progress.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 45: 5 fitness secrets she swears by, from HIIT to strength training

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
