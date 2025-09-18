Kareena Kapoor’s trainer reveals 5 couch-friendly yoga stretches to improve posture

Celebrity fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani shared 5 couch-friendly yoga poses to ease stiffness and improve posture, proving that small stretches during screen time can make a big difference.

We all enjoy binge-watching new series on weekends, spending hours on the couch. However, this can lead to stiff backs, heavy shoulders, and strained necks. While slouching might feel comfortable at first, it ultimately affects our overall health. Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, has addressed this issue. She shared a simple set of yoga poses that can be performed right on the couch to improve posture, release tension, and restore ease to the body.

Why slouching hurts posture

Slouching on the sofa may feel relaxing at first, but it places extra stress on the spine, shoulders, and neck. According to several health reports, poor posture could contribute to stiffness, back pain, headaches, reduced lung capacity, and poor balance.

But you can improve this with yoga, which helps open up tight muscles, strengthen the spine and improve flexibility. Even a few minutes of movement can make a noticeable difference. Anshuka Parwani reminded everyone that there is no need to pause your favourite show while doing these simple yoga poses.

5 simple couch yoga poses

Seated Cat-Cow for 10 times: This will improve your spinal mobility and ease stiffness. Sitting tall with feet flat on the floor, hands resting on the knees. Inhaling, the back arched, exhaling, the spine rounded, chin tucked toward the chest. This rhythm will loosen the back and also activate the core muscles.

Wide Leg Forward Fold for 10 times: This stretch releases the lower back stress. While seated, the legs were widely opened with toes pointing upward. Hinging forward from the hips, the spine stayed long while reaching toward the floor.

Seated Side Stretch for 5 times each side: Sitting tall, one arm lifted overhead while the other hand pressed against the couch for balance. Leaning gently to the opposite side created a deep opening through the rib cage, encouraging fuller breaths and relieving tension.

Seated Pigeon hold for 30 seconds to 2 minutes: Crossing the right ankle over the left knee, the back stayed straight. Leaning slightly forward deepened the stretch, reducing lower back strain. Switching sides ensured balance.

Seated Lateral Stretch for 5 times each side: The final stretch focused on the obliques and side body. Sitting with legs stretched forward, one knee bent, and the foot placed inside the opposite thigh. Extending the arm over the straight leg and reaching sideways.

