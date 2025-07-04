Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares the only weight loss diet that truly works: 'It allows you to be...'

In the video, Rujuta explains to viewers that one should look beyond achieving a slimmer waist.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is widely known for working with Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and others. She regularly shares health, wellness, and sustainable tips that were followed by our grandmothers for generations. Recently, she reshared her old video where she can be heard giving weight loss tips that will not only make you look physically fit but also provide long-term benefits.

Taking to Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar posted a throwback video delivering a powerful message that is still relevant today. "So much more to life than weight loss. Your diet should help you live a full life. An old clip, but the message is still the same,” wrote in the caption.

In the video, Rujuta explains to viewers that one should look beyond achieving a slimmer waist. "The only diet that works is the one that allows you to be more productive throughout the day. It's the one that helps you sleep better, that improves your mood, and makes you feel genuinely good about yourself. If someone compliments you and you instantly deflect it, saying it's because of the outfit or lighting, it's probably not the right diet for you," she said.

Rujuta further emphasised that everyone should choose a sustainable diet that would benefit them in the long run and also make them feel confident and happy from within. "Be on a diet that you truly believe you can follow for the rest of your life. If it feels restrictive or joyless, it's not the right one," she added.

