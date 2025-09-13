Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist reveals her weight loss routine: No crash diets, regular exercise, homemade meals, more

Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals her weight loss timeline is about balance, not extreme diets. From early dinners to home-cooked meals and 4 workouts a week, Kareena’s sustainable routine shows visible results after 5–6 months with better health, fitness, and energy.

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist reveals her weight loss routine: No crash diets, regular exercise, homemade meals, more
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, now in her mid-40s and a mother of two, has often been admired for her fitness and physique. Her longtime nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, has shared that Kareena’s approach to weight loss (or maintaining health) isn’t about fad diets or quick fixes; it’s about consistency, balanced nutrition, proper rest, and sustainable routines.

Weight loss progress: Expected outcomes over time

First few weeks

Rujuta Diwekar cautions against expecting dramatic changes right away. Suddenly, extreme restrictions can cause side effects, hair fall, skin issues, sleep disruption, and irritability.

3 months in

If Kareena Kapoor (or anyone following her style) sticks to home-cooked meals, gets good sleep, and engages in regular exercise, the first visible improvements are usually in overall health. Energy levels, digestion, and sleep quality improve. Not so much in weight or size yet.

Next 3-4 months

Between four to six months, consistent habits begin to show physical changes. Clothes may feel different; body size (waist, arms, etc.) begins to reduce.

5-6 months onward

Real measurable weight loss tends to show after about five to six months of sustained healthy living. This is when the scale starts showing results, but only because the foundation (food, exercise, rest) has been laid properly.

What she eats and what she does every day

Rujuta Diwekar shared that Kareena’s diet has remained fairly stable since 2007. It emphasises:

  • Dry fruits (almonds, raisins, figs) early morning 
  • Breakfast: paratha or poha; or eggs sometimes; or seasonal fruit/mango if available
  • Lunch: dal and rice when shooting; roti and sabzi when at home
  • Evening snacks: cheese toast, or mango/mango milkshake when in season 
  • Dinner: simple meals like khichdi with ghee or pulao, 4-5 days a week 

On fitness, her trainer reveals that she works out roughly 4 times a week, mixing strength training, HIIT / functional training, and yoga.

Key habits

  • Having dinner early (around 6-6:30 PM) and going to bed by 9:30 PM
  • Prioritising rest and recovery, not pushing too far, allowing off or lighter days

Why this works (and why it’s better than extreme diets)?

  1. Sustainability: Because the approach is realistic, you can follow it long-term.
  2. Avoiding burnout and health issues: With extreme diets, risks are higher. Slow, consistent progress spares you from metabolic damage, emotional fatigue, etc.
  3. Holistic benefits: Better sleep, better mood, stronger body, not just weight loss.

ALSO READ: Nano Banana AI Takes Over: Bollywood icons join viral trend, from Rakesh Roshan to Sharvari Wagh

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
