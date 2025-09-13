Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist reveals her weight loss routine: No crash diets, regular exercise, homemade meals, more

Lokah Chapter 1 box office: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Thudarum to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film at...
LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals her weight loss timeline is about balance, not extreme diets. From early dinners to home-cooked meals and 4 workouts a week, Kareena’s sustainable routine shows visible results after 5–6 months with better health, fitness, and energy.
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, now in her mid-40s and a mother of two, has often been admired for her fitness and physique. Her longtime nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, has shared that Kareena’s approach to weight loss (or maintaining health) isn’t about fad diets or quick fixes; it’s about consistency, balanced nutrition, proper rest, and sustainable routines.
Rujuta Diwekar cautions against expecting dramatic changes right away. Suddenly, extreme restrictions can cause side effects, hair fall, skin issues, sleep disruption, and irritability.
If Kareena Kapoor (or anyone following her style) sticks to home-cooked meals, gets good sleep, and engages in regular exercise, the first visible improvements are usually in overall health. Energy levels, digestion, and sleep quality improve. Not so much in weight or size yet.
Between four to six months, consistent habits begin to show physical changes. Clothes may feel different; body size (waist, arms, etc.) begins to reduce.
Real measurable weight loss tends to show after about five to six months of sustained healthy living. This is when the scale starts showing results, but only because the foundation (food, exercise, rest) has been laid properly.
Rujuta Diwekar shared that Kareena’s diet has remained fairly stable since 2007. It emphasises:
On fitness, her trainer reveals that she works out roughly 4 times a week, mixing strength training, HIIT / functional training, and yoga.
