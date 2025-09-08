Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends, from corsets to patialas

From Lokah Chapter 1 to Black Widow: Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre
LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor turned movie costumes into style moments. From Geet’s breezy Patiala pants to Poo’s Y2K glam, these five on-screen outfits not only defined her characters but also started trends that fans still copy today.
As Geet, Kareena Kapoor made the Patiala salwar + short kurta + tee combo hugely popular. The roomy, pleated Patiala (often called Patiala pants) paired with juttis and a simple tee became a millennial staple; casual, comfy and instantly recognisable as 'Geet’s look.'
Playing Poo, Kapoor brought bold animal prints and faux-fur trims into mainstream Bollywood style. Leopard scarves, printed bralettes and jackets added a sassy, Y2K edge that many fans still emulate, the Poo aesthetic became shorthand for confident, glamorous girl-boss dressing.
In the film’s party/prom scenes, Poo’s matching crop-top and flared-pants sets, especially the red monochrome look, made co-ords a go-to party choice. The clean, colour-blocked pairing proved that matching separates could be playful and powerful on screen and off.
The 'Chhaliya' sequence pushed western clubwear into Bollywood pop culture: corset-style tops, bralettes and short skirts gave Kareena Kapoor a bold, edgy silhouette. That era’s sexy, confident styling helped normalise corset tops and micro-skirts in mainstream youth fashion.
Poo’s peachy, sequin lehenga set featured an asymmetric, corset-style cropped blouse with an open back, a fresh fusion of traditional and western shapes. The look influenced bridal and sangeet styling for years, inspiring modern lehenga blouses that borrow corsetry and cut-away details.