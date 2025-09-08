Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends, from corsets to patialas

Kareena Kapoor turned movie costumes into style moments. From Geet’s breezy Patiala pants to Poo’s Y2K glam, these five on-screen outfits not only defined her characters but also started trends that fans still copy today.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 05:40 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends, from corsets to patialas
Jab We Met: Patiala pants

Untitled-design-1As Geet, Kareena Kapoor made the Patiala salwar + short kurta + tee combo hugely popular. The roomy, pleated Patiala (often called Patiala pants) paired with juttis and a simple tee became a millennial staple; casual, comfy and instantly recognisable as 'Geet’s look.'

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Animal prints and fur accents

Untitled-design-2Playing Poo, Kapoor brought bold animal prints and faux-fur trims into mainstream Bollywood style. Leopard scarves, printed bralettes and jackets added a sassy, Y2K edge that many fans still emulate, the Poo aesthetic became shorthand for confident, glamorous girl-boss dressing.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Co-ord monochrome set

Untitled-design-3In the film’s party/prom scenes, Poo’s matching crop-top and flared-pants sets, especially the red monochrome look, made co-ords a go-to party choice. The clean, colour-blocked pairing proved that matching separates could be playful and powerful on screen and off.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra sequined saree, fans call her 'Brighter than Diamonds'

Tashan: Corset tops and mini skirt

Untitled-design-4The 'Chhaliya' sequence pushed western clubwear into Bollywood pop culture: corset-style tops, bralettes and short skirts gave Kareena Kapoor a bold, edgy silhouette. That era’s sexy, confident styling helped normalise corset tops and micro-skirts in mainstream youth fashion.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Corset lehenga blouse

Untitled-design-5Poo’s peachy, sequin lehenga set featured an asymmetric, corset-style cropped blouse with an open back, a fresh fusion of traditional and western shapes. The look influenced bridal and sangeet styling for years, inspiring modern lehenga blouses that borrow corsetry and cut-away details.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
