Kareena Kapoor revives vintage glam in 25-year-old Banarasi saree makeover

Kareena Kapoor attended an event marking her 25 years in cinema, wearing a custom-made vintage Banarasi saree gown designed by Amit Aggarwal.

In a grand celebration of her 25-year journey in cinema, Kareena Kapoor Khan launched a film festival in her honour on Wednesday. The event, hosted by a prominent multiplex chain, highlighted Kareena's incredible contributions to the film industry.

Kareena turned heads in a stunning 25-year-old Banarasi silk saree, which was beautifully restored and reimagined by designer Amit Aggarwal. The pre-owned vintage saree was revived through intricate pleating and innovative techniques, ensuring the original fabric's charm remained intact.

Amit Aggarwal, inspired by his ANTEVORTA couture line, described the saree as a blend of tradition and modernity, incorporating contemporary design elements while preserving the essence of the classic textile. Kareena’s off-shoulder saree gown was accessorized with a statement pendant featuring three stones, gold earrings, and a sleek bun, completing the look with a subtle traditional bindi and glowing makeup.

Kareena shared her excitement on social media, with her sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi, showering her with love in the comments.

Kareena's latest film, The Buckingham Murders, was released on September 13, and she is set to appear in Singham Again alongside an ensemble cast in November.