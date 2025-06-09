Speaking about her recent changes, Kareena revealed that she has started eating her dinner early, at around 6 pm and goes to by 9:30 pm.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her unapologetic pursuit and bold attitude. Recently, the actress opened up about her major lifestyle changes in a candid interview.

Taking to the Nod magazine, she revealed her latest workout and sleep schedule. Kareena believes in a well-balanced life, and post becoming the mother of two, she has adopted a 1 or 2 film strategy. She signs a maximum of 2 films a year, which helps her focus on family and prioritising her health.

Speaking about her recent changes, Kareena revealed that she has started eating her dinner early by at 6 pm and goes to bed around 9:30 pm. “Dinner by 6 pm, lights out by 9.30 pm, morning workouts before the world wakes up. My friends know not to expect me at parties. And they respect that. They know I’ll be watching Schitt’s Creek on low volume!” Kareena told the magazine.

Eating dinner earlier, generally before 7 PM, offers several health benefits, including improved digestion, better sleep quality, easier weight management, and better blood sugar control. It also aligns better with your body's natural rhythms and may help reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases.

She further shared how workouts are non-negotiable for her, “If I don’t work out, I’m in a bad mood. Post-COVID, I realised how important fitness is - not for vanity, but for well-being. It’s my mood stabiliser, my anchor.”

Talking about her everyday life, she shared that the whole family cooks together - Saif, children and herself. Saif loves Kerala food and often tries new recipes, such as idlis and coconut stews. Kareena says, "I want a proper Indian meal every day - this is my need."

Talking about her professional life, Kareena said she no longer runs after roles and is happy to think that she has moved beyond that phase. She says, "Working less is like working more." Kareena admitted that Poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and Geet from 'Jab We Met' are very popular among the masses but she has understood that the real fun of working is in doing such characters that challenge her.

