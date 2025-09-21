Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 45: 5 fitness secrets she swears by, from HIIT to strength training

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more
Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s fittest and most stylish actresses, turns a year older today. Over the years, she has not only impressed audiences with her acting skills but also with her dedication to fitness and wellness. From maintaining a toned physique to managing a healthy lifestyle, Kareena has some strict fitness rules that she follows religiously. Here are the 5 fitness secrets Kareena swears by.
Kareena Kapoor is a big fan of HIIT workouts, which combine short bursts of intense exercise with periods of rest. This form of training helps her burn fat quickly, build stamina, and maintain muscle tone, making it a core part of her fitness regimen.
Apart from cardio, Kareena Kapoor focuses on strength training and functional exercises. Using dumbbells, resistance bands, and bodyweight workouts, she ensures her body remains strong, flexible, and agile, perfect for her demanding shooting schedules.
Diet plays a crucial role in Kareena Kapoor’s fitness journey. She follows mindful eating, emphasising balanced meals with lean proteins, whole grains, and fresh vegetables. She also avoids processed foods and focuses on portion control to maintain her ideal weight.
Staying hydrated is another key rule. Kareena drinks plenty of water throughout the day and incorporates detox drinks and herbal teas into her routine. This helps in detoxifying the body and keeping the skin radiant.
Mental health is as important as physical fitness for Kareena. She practices yoga and meditation regularly to reduce stress, improve flexibility, and maintain a healthy mind-body balance. These practices help her stay grounded, calm, and energetic, even during busy schedules.
Kareena Kapoor’s fitness journey is a blend of discipline, smart workouts, and mindful lifestyle choices. On her birthday, fans celebrate not just her film career but also the healthy habits that inspire millions to prioritise fitness and well-being.