Kareena Kapoor Khan slays it in a one-shoulder drape outfit as she cuts 'super mom' birthday cake; see pics

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th birthday celebrations was quite an affair with close friends and family members attending a bash at her Mumbai residence on September 21. And while pictures of guests including parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids made its way to the social media, a now shared picture by the 'Tashan' actor's sister is going viral.

Sister Karisma Kapoor who was at Kareena's birthday celebration, took to Instagram to share a picture of Bebo cutting a 'super mom' cake with 'Wonder Woman' being the underlying theme of it. Lolo captioned the post, "Precious Moments with our birthday girl."

Dressed in a one-shoulder printed attire from the House of Masaba, Kareena looked gorgeous and radiant as ever as she attempted to hide her growing belly in a flowy ivory birds and bees drape top with skirt. The chic outfit was teamed with a diamond necklace that bore two large emeralds in the front as the actor opted for minimal make-up and let her hair open in soft waves.

Earlier, Kareena cut another cake 'Fabulous at 40' which had a figurine of a lady in a gown on it, as she slayed it in a mint green Anita Dongre outfit.

Take a look.

For the unversed, a day ahead of her birthday, the 'Good Newwz' actor shared a thoughtful post about her journey of life while she geared up for 'big 40' birthday. Kareena shared a monochrome picture of herself wherein she was all smiling while looking into the camera. In the caption, Kareena took a look at her life and expressed her gratitude for everything she has received be it the strength, decisions, or experience.

Kareena wrote, "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG."