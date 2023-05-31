Kareena Kapoor Khan serves chic airport look as she returns from F1 Grand Prix in all-white ensemble worth.....

Kareena Kapoor never misses any opportunity to set the internet on fire with her style statement, be it her airport looks or gorgeous red carpet night glam-ups or casual outings; she always wears her fashionista crown perfectly.

The actress know well how to leave her admirers speechless with her exceptional acting talent and stunning fashion sense. Kareena is a true fashionista who always pushes the envelope in terms of style. The actress does, however, have her best moments. Most recently, she added a feather to her hat by making her debut at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo.

The diva has returned to town following her eye-catching debut and attention-grabbing fashion section at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. The same is true of her airport appearance, though, as she never ceases to wow her followers.

Kareena Kapoor was papped at the airport while returning from Monaco Grand Prix. The actress chose all-white ensemble. Kareena wore joggers in the shade of white and an oversized white sweater. She looked fab without wearing any makeup, she tied hair up in a bun. She wore a casual attire and black and white striped trainers. Kareena elevated her ensemble with a chic beige tote purse and a pair of bold black sunglasses.

Kareena wowed admirers with her effortlessly stylish airport outfit and made them lust after her perfect beauty. However, after little investigation, we discovered the maker and cost of her all-white outfit. The PUMA brand is represented through the hoodie and the white joggers. The price of the joggers is roughly Rs. 5,999, compared to the sweatshirt's outrageous price of Rs. 7,999. Therefore, if we calculate the overall price of her airport outfit, it comes to close to Rs. 14,000.