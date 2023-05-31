Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Kareena Kapoor Khan serves chic airport look as she returns from F1 Grand Prix in all-white ensemble worth.....

Kareena Kapoor was papped at the airport while returning from Monaco Grand Prix in all-white ensemble.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan serves chic airport look as she returns from F1 Grand Prix in all-white ensemble worth.....
Kareena Kapoor Khan serves chic airport look as she returns from F1 Grand Prix in all-white ensemble worth.....

Kareena Kapoor never misses any opportunity to set the internet on fire with her style statement, be it her airport looks or gorgeous red carpet night glam-ups or casual outings; she always wears her fashionista crown perfectly. 

The actress know well how to leave her admirers speechless with her exceptional acting talent and stunning fashion sense. Kareena is a true fashionista who always pushes the envelope in terms of style. The actress does, however, have her best moments. Most recently, she added a feather to her hat by making her debut at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo.

The diva has returned to town following her eye-catching debut and attention-grabbing fashion section at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. The same is true of her airport appearance, though, as she never ceases to wow her followers.

Kareena Kapoor was papped at the airport while returning from Monaco Grand Prix. The actress chose all-white ensemble. Kareena wore joggers in the shade of white and an oversized white sweater. She looked fab without wearing any makeup, she tied hair up in a bun. She wore a casual attire and black and white striped trainers. Kareena elevated her ensemble with a chic beige tote purse and a pair of bold black sunglasses.

download-1

Kareena wowed admirers with her effortlessly stylish airport outfit and made them lust after her perfect beauty. However, after little investigation, we discovered the maker and cost of her all-white outfit. The PUMA brand is represented through the hoodie and the white joggers. The price of the joggers is roughly Rs. 5,999, compared to the sweatshirt's outrageous price of Rs. 7,999. Therefore, if we calculate the overall price of her airport outfit, it comes to close to Rs. 14,000.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Result 2023: Board result for Arts, Commerce available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.