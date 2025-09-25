Kareena Kapoor Khan’s power-packed core workout routine, from kettlebell swing to yoga wheel

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s workout routine blends strength and core exercises. Her innovative approach helps improve fitness, balance, and posture while inspiring fans with her dedication to healthy living.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been admired not only for her acting skills but also for the way she maintains her health and fitness. A recent workout video shared by her trainer shows Kareena performing an intense core workout with a fun twist, leaving fans inspired.

Her trainer captioned the reel, 'Why settle for boring, traditional workouts when you can add a twist—making fitness fun, engaging, and more effective? By focusing on core training, you not only elevate your physical activity but also unlock better strength, balance, and performance. @kareenakapoorkhan continues to inspire countless women, and we’re proud to celebrate that spirit of fitness and wellness.'

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s c ore w orkout r outine

Kareena’s workout session includes a mix of advanced core-strengthening moves and functional exercises. Each workout not only targets the abs but also improves overall strength, posture, and flexibility. Here’s a breakdown of the exercises she performed in her latest routine:

1. Plank Hip Dips

Kareena began with plank hip dips, a variation of the classic elbow plank. This move involves rotating the hips from side to side, engaging the core muscles more deeply. It strengthens the abs, lower back, and obliques while also improving stability.

2. Core exercise with yoga wheel

Using a yoga wheel, Kareena performed a core exercise where the wheel supported her lower back. This variation adds extra intensity and improves flexibility while targeting the abs and hip flexors.

3. Inverted handstand

An advanced move, the inverted handstand works on the core as well as the shoulders and arms. Kareena’s form showed strength and control, as this exercise requires the abdominal muscles to remain tight to avoid arching. It also boosts upper body strength and balance.

4. Tricep dips using a wall

Kareena performed a unique version of tricep dips where she combined the move with leg raises against a wall. This not only tones the arms and shoulders but also challenges the core, making it a full-body strength exercise.

5. Kettlebell swings

To add a cardio element, Kareena included kettlebell swings, a dynamic exercise that combines strength and endurance. This workout engages multiple muscles, improves posture, burns calories, and enhances coordination, making it one of the most effective full-body exercises.

