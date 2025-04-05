Kareena said that her routine is all about consistency and listening to her body.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of Bollywood’s most admired stars, known for her timeless beauty, expressive charm and strong screen presence. At 44, she continues to turn heads with her glowing skin and fit physique, leaving fans wondering how she maintains such grace and energy. Now, the actor has finally opened up about the secret behind her health and beauty.

Kareena said that her routine is all about consistency and listening to her body. She prefers building her own lifestyle choices instead of following social media trends. "I work on my own rather than rely on what others are doing. I listen to my body," she shared. According to her, the key is to keep things simple and sustainable.

Although she is a foodie and a traveller who enjoys different cuisines, Kareena sticks to home-cooked meals for her everyday diet. She revealed that her favourite comfort food is khichdi and she often craves it if it is missing from her meals for a few days. “If I don’t have it for two to three days, I start craving it. I message my nutritionist saying I can’t sleep if khichdi isn’t in the diet,” she said.

Fitness has always been a part of Kareena’s lifestyle. She focuses on yoga, strength training and staying active, but what truly sets her apart is her dedication. Her balanced approach towards health, her love for nourishing food and her positive mindset help her maintain a healthy glow and youthful energy.

In 2024, Kareena had a great year in films with two major releases, Crew and Singham Again. Both projects featured her in strong roles and proved once again why she remains one of the most reliable actors in the industry. Fans are now waiting to see what she takes up next.

