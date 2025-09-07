Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra sequined saree, fans call her 'Brighter than Diamonds'

Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in a sparkling custom Manish Malhotra saree at a jewellery store launch in Birmingham, exuding timeless glamour and elegance.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 11:55 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra sequined saree, fans call her 'Brighter than Diamonds'
Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads on September 6 as she graced the launch of a jewellery store in Birmingham, UK. The actress looked radiant in a glittering custom saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra, a look that quickly became the highlight of the evening and lit up social media.

Saree that sparkled like diamonds

For the event, Bebo chose a dazzling silver saree intricately adorned with shimmering sequins and crystal embellishments, giving it a radiant, diamond-like effect under the lights. The saree was paired with a sleeveless halter-neck blouse, heavily encrusted with stones, which added a contemporary edge to the traditional drape. Her look was styled in a way that perfectly blended glamour with sophistication, making it one of her most memorable saree appearances in recent times.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Accessorising her ensemble, the actress opted for statement drop earrings and a sleek bracelet, allowing the saree’s shimmer to remain the focal point. Her soft curls were left loose on one side, framing her face elegantly. Makeup-wise, she kept it balanced with kohl-rimmed eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and a nude lip shade that added just the right amount of drama without overpowering her radiant outfit.

Social media reactions pour in

Kareena Kapoor shared a series of pictures from the event on her Instagram handle, and the comments section was flooded with love. Her sister, actor Karisma Kapoor, affectionately wrote, 'My diamond.' Sister-in-law Saba Pataudi cheered her on with, 'Fabulous bhabs.' Fans too couldn’t stop raving about her look, leaving compliments like 'Apple of Universe,' 'Brighter than Diamond,' and 'Gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan.'

Kapoor's Birmingham outing not only marked a glamorous moment at the jewellery launch but also reminded fans why she continues to reign as a true Bollywood style icon.

