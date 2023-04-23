Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mother, shares pic of son Jeh serving her breakfast

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mother, she shares pic of son Jeh serving her breakfast

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to share a glimpse of her everyday life on Instagram and, she has shared yet another adorable picture.

On Sunday morning, the diva dropped a picture of her Sunday breakfast being served by her younger son Jeh.

In the cropped picture of Jeh sitting on the floor and holding a spoon of green chutney.

Kareena captioned it: "Sunday breakfast is served by my Jeh baba (red heart emoji) @rujuta.diwekar."

Rujuta Diwekar, celebrity nutritionist who help Kareena Kapoor to attain her zero-size figure during Tashaan also, reshared the picture on her Instagram story.

In the picture, we can see a plate of poha with tea. Jehangir is seen wearing a striped blue and white tee with grey shorts.

Kareena welcomed Jehangir with husband Saif Ali Khan in 2021. The couple has another son named Taimur, who was born in 2016.

Recently, the family including Kareena, Jeh, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan travelled to Kenya for a vacation. Kareen shared a series of pictures from that vacation.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022 with Aamir Khan. Kareena will be seen next in Rhea Kapoor's upcoming film, The Crew. It stars her with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu.