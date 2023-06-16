Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Kareena Kapoor dons a printed oversized Zimmermann co-ord set worth Rs 75,000

Kapoor Khan's Anneke silk shirt and palazzo pair included pops of violet, pink, green, and peach in a patchwork construction style, giving the straightforward co-ord outfit a distinctive flair.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor dons a printed oversized Zimmermann co-ord set worth Rs 75,000
Kareena Kapoor dons a printed oversized Zimmermann co-ord set worth Rs 75,000

There is no doubt that Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion statements turn heads. This megastar can surely pull off any look effortlessly, but what is remarkable is that her more laid-back looks can create an impression. Her effortless charm and self-assurance, combined with her wardrobe selections, enable her make an astounding style statement every time she steps out.

When Kapoor Khan was spotted yesterday in Mumbai, the internet was buzzing about her choice of Zimmermann co-ord sets. As Kapoor Khan has picked items from the company to take her through ad campaigns, birthday celebrations, brunches, and vacations, it has become a recurring brand in this star's wardrobe.

Kapoor Khan's Anneke silk shirt and palazzo pair included pops of violet, pink, green, and peach in a patchwork construction style, giving the straightforward co-ord outfit a distinctive flair. The ensemble has the illusion of being made up of multiple stylish scarves because of the exquisite floral and paisley design placements on the multi-colored pure silk fabrics.

The star made the ultimate casual fashion statement by wearing this ensemble with rectangular aviator-style sunglasses and her trademark messy top knot.

article-202361669432735007000

Kareena chose a palazzo and printed silk shirt with patchwork in vivid violet, pink, green, and peach hues. Her outfit had a cool vibe thanks to the floral and paisley motifs on the large silk co-ord set from the Australian fashion brand. The cost of the monochromatic Anneke dress was Rs. 75,000. She wore aviator-type sunglasses, a tidy hairstyle, and no cosmetics to style her appearance.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for
Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Instagram down for many users across India, second major outage this month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.