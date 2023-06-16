Kareena Kapoor dons a printed oversized Zimmermann co-ord set worth Rs 75,000

There is no doubt that Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion statements turn heads. This megastar can surely pull off any look effortlessly, but what is remarkable is that her more laid-back looks can create an impression. Her effortless charm and self-assurance, combined with her wardrobe selections, enable her make an astounding style statement every time she steps out.

When Kapoor Khan was spotted yesterday in Mumbai, the internet was buzzing about her choice of Zimmermann co-ord sets. As Kapoor Khan has picked items from the company to take her through ad campaigns, birthday celebrations, brunches, and vacations, it has become a recurring brand in this star's wardrobe.

Kapoor Khan's Anneke silk shirt and palazzo pair included pops of violet, pink, green, and peach in a patchwork construction style, giving the straightforward co-ord outfit a distinctive flair. The ensemble has the illusion of being made up of multiple stylish scarves because of the exquisite floral and paisley design placements on the multi-colored pure silk fabrics.

The star made the ultimate casual fashion statement by wearing this ensemble with rectangular aviator-style sunglasses and her trademark messy top knot.

