Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's trainer Anushka shares yoga guide for Covid-19 recovery, details inside

The number of Covid-19 cases are increasing every day. Therefore, everyone is scared and worried about their loved ones. Despite taking precautions, wearing masks in public, people are suffering from the virus.

If you are also worried about the pandemic, we suggest to you include a few yoga techniques in your daily routine. These are prescribed by the doctor, which includes breathing routines in order to strengthen the lungs. It will also help you fight anxiety.

Celebrity Yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani, who trains Bollywood actresses including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, has shared a complete yoga guide in order to build immunity and fight against Covid-19. It consists of pointers- Pranayama, Asanas and Breathwork, Belly breathing, that can easily be performed at home.

Sharing one of the techniques, she wrote, “Always consult your doctor and check the contraindications before you start any kind of Yoga practice.”

Pranayama And Breathwork

She had shared a video in which she can be seen teaching how to do breathing exercises. These help in, “increasing lung capacity, aiding in better oxygenation and exhaling carbon dioxide.”

Belly Breathing or Breathwork for Anxiety

The second technique is belly breathing. To teach people how to do the breathing routine, Anushka posted a video with Rakul Preet.

For anxiety, she wrote, “Deep breathing significantly reduces the stress response in the body. Just remember not to strain or struggle when you do this.”

These are tough times, therefore one must practice these techniques regularly. Mental health is very important in order to stay happy. Yoga will definitely bring peace to your life.