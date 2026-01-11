FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-product skincare routine for natural glow

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals her no-product skincare routine for natural glow.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 02:41 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-product skincare routine for natural glow
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, known for guiding celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Karisma Kapoor, recently shared her own skincare philosophy, which includes no products at all.

Glowing skin beyond products

Rujuta believes that glowing skin has less to do with what you apply to your face and more to do with how you live your life. Her routine, as she puts it, is 'easy, inexpensive, and ghar ka.'

Step 1: Prioritise hydration

The first and most important step in Rujuta Diwekar’s skincare routine is drinking enough water. She makes sure water is always within reach so she does not forget to hydrate.

Step 2: Sleep early and sleep well

Rujuta follows a strict sleep schedule and usually goes to bed between 9:30 pm and 10 pm. She describes herself as a morning person and believes that a regular sleep cycle plays a big role in maintaining healthy skin.

Step 3: Exercise every day

Daily movement is another key part of her routine. Rujuta exercises every day, keeping her workouts simple but consistent. She encourages people to finish their workout by 9 am and reminds them that regular movement supports circulation, metabolism, and skin health.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Step 4: Avoid skincare content traps

Interestingly, Rujuta says she avoids watching skincare videos. According to her, falling for such trends can create unnecessary stress and unrealistic expectations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
