The first day of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai saw many stylish appearances but one of the most talked-about looks came from filmmaker Karan Johar who made a strong statement with just one piece of jewellery, a bold red gemstone ring that had everyone looking.

Karan wore a black Indo-western outfit designed by Manish Malhotra and styled by Eka Lakhani which he paired with his signature glasses and sleek hairstyle but what stood out the most was the large rectangular ring from his own jewellery brand Tyaani.

The ring featured a rich red stone set in 18kt gold and surrounded by natural diamonds adding a pop of colour to his all-black look it was not just eye-catching but also very luxurious with a price tag of Rs 2,94,800 as listed on the brand’s website.

Instead of wearing many accessories Karan kept it simple and let the ring do all the talking the ring worked as the main highlight of his outfit showing that sometimes one powerful piece is all you need to stand out.

Statement rings like this one are becoming more popular among men especially when paired with traditional or fusion outfits Karan showed how one piece of jewellery can add style elegance and personality without overdoing it.

This isn’t the first time Karan has spoken about his love for jewellery at the launch of Tyaani in 2017 he had shared that jewellery should reflect your personality and you should wear it with confidence and no fear his latest look at WAVES 2025 is a perfect example of that.

