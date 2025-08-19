'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, S.S. Rajamouli: Meet 6 richest Indian film directors, their massive net worth will make your jaw drop

India’s richest film directors combine creativity and business acumen to build vast fortunes. Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, S. S. Rajamouli, Rakesh Roshan, Shankar, and Farhan Akhtar lead the list, shaping Bollywood with iconic films and successful production ventures.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, S.S. Rajamouli: Meet 6 richest Indian film directors, their massive net worth will make your jaw drop

India’s film industry is not just about creativity and storytelling; it’s also a hub of huge, enormous wealth. Over the years, several directors have not only earned fame but also amassed immense fortunes through their films, production houses, and business ventures. Here’s a look at the top six richest film directors in India.

Karan Johar

Untitled-design-2025-08-19-T092518-852

Karan Johar tops the list with an estimated net worth of Rs 1,700 crore. Known for his emotionally charged blockbusters, such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and My Name Is Khan, Johar is the founder of Dharma Productions. Beyond directing, he has gained immense wealth as a television host, talk show anchor, and brand ambassador, making him one of India’s most influential filmmakers.

Rajkumar Hirani

Untitled-design-2025-08-19-T092702-399

Rajkumar Hirani is celebrated for creating films that strike a perfect blend of humour, social relevance, and emotion. Movies like 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju have made him a household name. His films are not just commercially successful but also critically acclaimed, contributing to his net worth of Rs 1,300 crore.

S. S. Rajamouli

Untitled-design-2025-08-19-T092600-406

S. S. Rajamouli has changed the face of Indian cinema with epic blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR. Known for his grand storytelling and visual spectacles, Rajamouli is among the highest-paid directors in India, with an estimated net worth of Rs 1,000 crore.

Rakesh Roshan

Untitled-design-2025-08-19-T092814-242

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan began his career as an actor before moving into directing and producing. With hits like Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and the Krrish franchise under his banner Filmkraft, he has an impressive net worth, reportedly around Rs 700 crore.

Shankar

Untitled-design-2025-08-19-T092926-483

Director Shankar is known for his visual spectacles and sci-fi thrillers like Sivaji, Indian, and Enthiran (Robot). Famous for pushing the technical boundaries of Indian cinema, he has an estimated net worth of Rs 600 crore, making him one of the richest filmmakers in South India.

Farhan Akhtar

Untitled-design-2025-08-19-T093014-019

Farhan Akhtar made a remarkable debut with the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai and has since excelled as a director, actor, producer, and singer. Along with Ritesh Sidhwani, he co-founded Excel Entertainment, which has produced several hit films. His estimated net worth is reportedly around Rs 500 crore.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
