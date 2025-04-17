He explained that he is currently following a strict diet plan that involves eating only one meal a day.

Karan Johar’s dramatic weight loss has become a talking point across social media in recent months. While some praised his transformation, others raised concerns about his health. Addressing the ongoing speculation, the filmmaker recently interacted with fans during an Instagram Live session on April 17 and shared the truth behind his physical change.

Karan assured his followers that he is healthy and feeling better than ever. “I am in the pink of my health. I have never been better,” he said. He revealed that the journey began when he discovered the need to correct his blood levels, which prompted him to make significant lifestyle changes.

He explained that he is currently following a strict diet plan that involves eating only one meal a day. In addition to this routine, Karan also engages in physical activities like swimming and paddleball to maintain his fitness.

The filmmaker also addressed the rumours claiming he used Ozempic, a medication originally intended for Type 2 diabetes, to lose weight. These speculations gained momentum after a reference made on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. However, Karan had previously denied the claim and reiterated his stance once again during the session.

In October 2024, reacting to a social media post, Karan had written on Instagram Stories that credit for his transformation should go to healthy eating and not to Ozempic.

