Karan Johar, in a recent interview, clarified the controversy surrounding his weight loss journey, crediting OMAD (One Meal a Day) for his dramatic weight loss. He denies speculation about weight loss medications, claiming that after seven months on the diet, it has done wonders, transforming his body.

What is the OMAD diet?

OMAD or One Meal a Day is a form of intermittent fasting where you eat within a one-hour window and fast for the rest, consuming only non-caloric beverages. It can lead to faster weight loss, improved digestion, and better insulin sensitivity.