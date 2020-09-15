Karan Johar has a quirky message for everyone as he leaves for Goa amid SSR case controversies; pic inside

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, who has been keeping a low profile ever since the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and consequently his name being dragged in various controversies surrounding 'nepotism' and 'movie mafia', stepped out for the first time since the lockdown was imposed. The chat show host was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport reportedly leaving for Goa for a breif getaway with his family. Karan was snapped with his kids Yash and Roohi, and his mother Hiroo Johar.

Always dressed to the nines, the filmmaker-turned author was seen flaunting his usual chic style statement. As someone who is always dressed to the 'T' even at the airport, it didn't come as a surprise that Karan was sporting a chic yet casual look.

The fimmaker was clicked by the paparazzi at Mumbai's private airport, making a style statement in a stylish jacket. However, unlike on most previous occasions, when Karan would stop and let the paps click him, this time he was seen rushing towards the airport and not wanting to pose for the shutterbugs.

Dressed in a jacket which featured a combination of camouflage and animal print, Karan sure made heads turn. He teamed his outfit with a neon backpack. And while his jacket was undoubtedly fashionable, it was his face mask that caught our attention.

It seemed like Karan wanted to put out a statement via his mask. The caption on the mask read 'If you're reading this, you're too close'.

While this could just be his way of talking about how one should maintain social distance in COVID-19 times, but if we read between the lines, it could also mean that the filmmaker does not want to be in anyone's company and certainly wants to maintain distance in general in view of all the negativity that has been coming his way since the last three months.

Meanwhile, in view of the backlash that he had been receiving, Karan has in fact, restricted the comments feature on his social media handles. His recent release 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics.

Earlier, the filmmaker-turned-author announced a children's picture book titled 'The BIg Thoughts of Little Luv'. Karan revealed that his book has been inspired by his experiences of being a single parent and the time he spent with his kids during quarantine.