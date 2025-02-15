Karan Johar wore an olive green sweatshirt with a torn hemline and distressed details, creating a relaxed yet trendy vibe. He paired it with matching loose-fit trousers, embracing a monochrome aesthetic.

Karan Johar never fails to make a statement with his bold fashion choices, and his latest airport look was no different. The filmmaker was spotted in an eye-catching torn green co-ord set, but it was his quirky shark-shaped bag that stole the spotlight.

Karan's statement accessory, the Hermès Gold Togo Shark Bolide 45 PHW, is a limited-edition luxury handbag. Crafted from Gold Togo leather with palladium hardware (PHW), the bag features white stitching and a distinctive shark face design on its side, making it an instant head-turner.

The bag also includes rolled leather top handles, a top zipper closure, and a spacious interior lined with herringbone toile canvas. A clochette with keys and a lock adds to its luxurious appeal. According to Timeless Vintage, the handbag is priced at a whopping £17,330 (approximately Rs 18,19,650).

Karan’s airport look was all about blending comfort with an edgy style. He wore an olive green sweatshirt with a torn hemline and distressed details, creating a relaxed yet trendy vibe. He paired it with matching loose-fit trousers, embracing a monochrome aesthetic.

Adding to his signature statement style, Karan accessorised with a matching green cap, oversized yellow-rimmed sunglasses, and colour-blocked white and red sneakers. His bold fashion choices once again proved why he remains one of Bollywood’s most stylish celebrities.

