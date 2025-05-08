He said that his weight loss problems were due to an undiagnosed thyroid condition, which he discovered after getting detailed blood tests.

Karan Johar recently responded to rumors about his weight loss, denying that he used Ozempic or Mounjaro, two medicines known for helping people lose weight. In an honest interview on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Johar shared the real reason behind his transformation and explained the steps he took to become healthier.

He said that his weight loss problems were due to an undiagnosed thyroid condition, which he discovered after getting detailed blood tests. Despite trying many diets and exercise routines, he couldn’t lose weight until his thyroid problem was treated. Once he started taking the right medication for his thyroid, his body started to change.

Johar also followed a diet called One Meal A Day (OMAD), where he eats just one meal each evening at 8:30 PM. He also stopped eating foods with lactose, gluten, and sugar. Johar explained that these lifestyle changes helped him lose weight and get healthier. He made it clear that his weight loss was not due to medications like Ozempic, as some people had guessed.

Johar spoke out about the rumors, saying, "People keep saying I’m on Ozempic, and I’m tired of it. You don’t know my truth, and I’m not interested in telling you my truth." He added that if he had used such medicine, he would have openly said so.

At 52, Johar feels more confident and healthy than ever. He shared, "I now know I am very healthy. I feel better. I have never ever felt more confident in my skin." He also talked about how he once struggled with body image issues, even feeling uncomfortable during activities like swimming.

Also read: Drinking sunscreen is the new skincare trend; can it replace your regular SPF?