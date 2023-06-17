Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's sangeet outfits decoded

Karan Deol, the son of Sunny and Pooja Deol, will get married to Drisha Acharya this weekend. Last night, the Deol Khandaan, close friends, and B-Town celebs attended the couple's lavish sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. At the occasion, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol, their son Aryaman Deol, Abhay Deol, Ranveer Singh and his family, as well as a few other celebrities, were photographed by paparazzi. To see what the future bride and groom and all the guests wore to the sangeet, scroll through.

For their Sangeet ceremony, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya twinned in exquisite traditional outfits. The couple selected midnight blue outfits with delicate glittering details and heavy embroidery in floral patterns in various colours that were inspired by the spring and summer seasons. While Disha chose a lehenga choli set has an off-shoulder choli, lehenga skirt and matching dupatta, Karan wore a sherwani featuring a Bandhgala kurta and straight-leg pants. Disha accessorised her bridal outfit with an open bun, a choker necklace, and barely there makeup.

Drisha's minimalist jewellery choices were another standout feature of her outfit. She chose a blue neckpiece with matching earrings. She finished off her appearance with little makeup and gentle waves. Karan, on the other hand, sported an identical sherwani. The couple smiled and posed for the photographers, letting their love shine through.

For the Sangeet ceremony of his son's wedding, Sunny Deol wore a simple suit. The actor opted for pastel green dhoti-style pants, a checkered blazer, a matching pagdi and chunky trainers.

Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's wife, stole the show with a yellow lehenga ensemble that had a sleeveless top, a lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta. Gota patti embroidery, Chikankari stitching, and glittering diamonds are used to embellish her clothing. She wore a traditional ensemble that included a center-parted hairstyle, a gold and emerald mang tika, matching jhumkis, a small purse, rings, and eye-catching cosmetics. Bobby looked good next to her in a blush pink Nehru jacket, matching kurta, white pyjamas, tan shoes, a red pocket square, and a scruffy beard.