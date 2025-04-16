During the conversation, Bhateja revealed how Kapil followed a structured and progressive approach called the 21-21-21-day fat loss method, which played a major role in his transformation.

Kapil Sharma has once again surprised everyone with his transformation not just with his appearance, but with the hard work and discipline that went into achieving it. Known for his unmatched comic timing and popularity across Indian households, the comedian’s latest fitness journey is drawing attention for all the right reasons.

His fitness trainer, Yogesh Bhateja, recently appeared on the podcast GunjanShouts hosted by Gunjan Taneja. During the conversation, Bhateja revealed how Kapil followed a structured and progressive approach called the 21-21-21-day fat loss method, which played a major role in his transformation.

“He didn’t have much time in hand due to his hectic work schedule, so we had to make time for his workouts,” said Bhateja. “His staff was extremely supportive. They made sure he wasn’t disturbed during his one-hour workout sessions. His phone would be kept away so he could focus completely without any distractions.”

What Is the 21-21-21-Day fat loss method?

The 21-21-21-day fat loss method is a simple yet effective plan that focuses on forming habits over a span of 63 days, divided into three parts.

In the first 21 days, the goal is to build a solid foundation. This includes getting into a routine, eating balanced meals, and doing light to moderate workouts.

The next 21 days increase the intensity. This is when the body begins to respond more actively to workouts and the diet becomes stricter.

In the final 21 days, the focus shifts to maintaining results and strengthening the progress. The aim is to turn new habits into a sustainable way of life.

This approach works especially well for people with busy and unpredictable schedules, like Kapil Sharma. It’s flexible and focuses on consistency rather than perfection.

