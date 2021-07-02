Kapil Jangir's songs make noise in the Rajasthani music industry

Kapil Jangir, a Jaipur-based musician and singer. He is an upcoming name in the Bollywood music fraternity who has launched his new Rajasthani composition, ‘Banni’ under his music label KS Records. The first-ever male Rajasthani singer to cross 100 million views on YouTube, Kapil is likely to work with some other eminent artists and musicians for his big upcoming projects.

Talking about what made him choose Rajasthani music and heritage for a career, Kapil says, “Rajasthani music is my inspiration and heritage. Whatever language I sing in, I will always be eternally connected to Rajasthani music. I want people around the world to know more about our culture and traditions. Through my music I want people to connect more with our culture and know the intricacy that Rajasthan holds." No wonder then that Kapil has, to date, worked with all the major music banners and continues to receive offers every day.

With a fanbase of millions, Kapil has to date composed 30 hit songs, which are highly popular and appreciated by his beloved audiences. His fan base also continues to grow thanks to marvelous songs such as Kajaliyo and Piya Aao. His last album, Kapil’EP, released in 2020, is already a super hit.

However, Kapil isn’t limited just to Rajasthani music. He is willing to work with famous singers from other languages as well as genres too. Being the emerging choice of leading music labels and producers, Kapil also runs his label, KS Records, under which he creates videos and produces music albums.

Currently, this talented music artist is looking forward to releasing many new songs under his label, as well as work on collaborations with other talented artists too. He is also working on an upcoming Hindi album, which, he hopes, would create the same amount of fan-frenzy as his earlier work.

