Kanya Pujan 2023: Why do we feed girls on Ashtami and Navami?

During Kanya Pujan, young girls are usually adorned in new clothes, offered gifts, and served a delicious meal that includes sweets, fruits, and other vegetarian dishes.

Kanya Pujan, also known as Kumari Puja or Kanjak Puja, is a revered Hindu tradition observed during the auspicious festival of Navratri. This year, Maha Ashtami falls on October 22, and Navami on October 23, making it a perfect time to delve into the significance of feeding young girls on these special days.

Kanya Pujan is a ritual that involves worshipping young girls, typically aged 1 to 9, as the embodiment of the divine feminine energy. This practice holds deep spiritual and cultural significance and is performed by millions of devotees across India. There are several reasons behind this beautiful tradition:

Celebrating the Divine Feminine: Kanya Pujan is a celebration of the divine feminine energy, known as Shakti, which is believed to be present in every girl child. By worshipping young girls, devotees pay homage to the power and strength that women possess, and it is a way of acknowledging the importance of the feminine in the universe.

Blessings for the Household: It is believed that by performing Kanya Pujan, families invite blessings and good fortune into their homes. Young girls are considered pure and divine, and their presence is believed to purify the environment. It is also a way of seeking the blessings of the goddess Durga, who is revered during Navratri.

Nurturing Future Generations: Offering food and gifts to young girls is a way of nurturing and honoring the future generations. It symbolizes the belief that by taking care of girls today, we are ensuring a prosperous and harmonious society in the future.

Promoting Equality: Kanya Pujan underscores the importance of gender equality and the value of every child, regardless of their gender. It serves as a reminder that girls should be given the same love, respect, and opportunities as boys.

Cultural Tradition: This tradition is deeply rooted in Indian culture and serves as a means of passing down values, customs, and beliefs from one generation to the next. It strengthens the bonds within families and communities.

In a world where gender equality remains an important issue, Kanya Pujan serves as a reminder of the respect and reverence that girls and women deserve. It is not just a religious ritual but also a social and cultural statement that highlights the significance of empowering and nurturing the potential of girls.

As we approach Maha Ashtami and Navami in 2023, let us partake in this beautiful tradition and celebrate the divine feminine energy that resides in every young girl. Through Kanya Pujan, we can foster a society that values and uplifts the contributions of women and girls, ensuring a brighter and more harmonious future for all.